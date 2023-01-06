The City of Santa Maria Public Library is inviting youths ages 6-12 to pick up a Light Up Robot Craft Pack at one of the libraries in Santa Maria, Orcutt, Los Alamos, Guadalupe or Cuyama. Packs include all the supplies needed to create a light-up robot paper craft and learn about open versus closed circuits and simple electricity.
The craft pack will be available at Library locations beginning Saturday, Jan. 14 while supplies last.
Questions may be directed to the Library’s Youth Services division, (805) 925-0994 extension 8564.