Robin Ghormley: 30th Space Wing's Director of Public Affairs has traveled the globe serving her country

“We work with so many different people, but we all have the same mentality. It’s about teamwork. We’re here to get things done,” she said.

Raised in Los Angeles and Carmichael, Ghormley earned her undergraduate degree in political science with eyes toward a career in law before joining the U.S. Air Force. Her grandfather had been a career airman, and her father served the branch as a linguist.

“I thought I could serve my country, go to law school and everything would work out perfectly, because that’s what you think when you’re 21,” she quipped.

Instead, she thrived in a career that spanned public affairs offices and opportunities across the nation and in Europe.

She signed on in 1991 for basic training at Lackland Air Force Base, San Antonio, TX, attended Defense Information School at Fort Benjamin Harrison, IN and served at Plattsburgh before assignments at Soesterberg Air Base in the Netherlands, Spangdahlem Air Base in Germany, and ultimately as the office’s chief at Sacramento’s Travis AFB.

Adventures along the way included marrying her sweetheart, Chris, earning her master’s degree in organizational management, the birth of their first daughter, Racquel, in Holland, and their second, Régine, in Germany.