Robin Ghormley: 30th Space Wing's Director of Public Affairs has traveled the globe serving her country

Robin Ghormley isn’t prideful about leading the 30th Space Wing Public Affairs Office, the only authorized representative of Vandenberg Air Force Base. Speaking for the U.S. Air Force, and now U.S. Space Force, is all in a day’s work for this woman, who credits her family, her military career and a generation of women that came before her for smoothing the path.
“The women who came before us paved the way, so (being a woman in leadership) is not that big of a deal,” said Ghormley, 30th Space Wing Director of Public Affairs.
At Vandenberg, she provides council to airmen and the wing commander in media and public relations interactions. Her office is responsible for educating and informing base employees, airmen and the public. Her staff strives to enhance airman morale and readiness by providing timely, accurate and relevant information through a variety of available tools including Vandenberg News. They also link airmen and their leaders to the community through media interactions as well as opportunities for the public such as base tours, public speaking engagements, and Vandenberg Honor Guard appearances.
“I love my job. I love public affairs and I love the Air Force, so I’ll be here for a while. I have a great staff of public affairs professionals who really work hard amplifying our mission to the Central Coast,” Ghormley said.
Though the military has historically been male dominated, Ghormley said she has experienced a healthy mix of men and women in public affairs since joining the office at Plattsburgh Air Force Base, NY.
“We work with so many different people, but we all have the same mentality. It’s about teamwork. We’re here to get things done,” she said.
Raised in Los Angeles and Carmichael, Ghormley earned her undergraduate degree in political science with eyes toward a career in law before joining the U.S. Air Force. Her grandfather had been a career airman, and her father served the branch as a linguist.
“I thought I could serve my country, go to law school and everything would work out perfectly, because that’s what you think when you’re 21,” she quipped.
You have free articles remaining.
Instead, she thrived in a career that spanned public affairs offices and opportunities across the nation and in Europe.
She signed on in 1991 for basic training at Lackland Air Force Base, San Antonio, TX, attended Defense Information School at Fort Benjamin Harrison, IN and served at Plattsburgh before assignments at Soesterberg Air Base in the Netherlands, Spangdahlem Air Base in Germany, and ultimately as the office’s chief at Sacramento’s Travis AFB.
Adventures along the way included marrying her sweetheart, Chris, earning her master’s degree in organizational management, the birth of their first daughter, Racquel, in Holland, and their second, Régine, in Germany.
“One of the hardest things for me was being separated from my daughters when I was full active duty doing (temporary duty assignment) away from my family,” Ghormley said. “I think it’s hard for both (men and women). Any parent who is engaged with their child wants to be there.”
She served the Department of Veteran Affairs-Northern California Healthcare System for five years, but came back into the fold in 2013 at Vandenberg Air Force Base.
“I really missed the Air Force, the camaraderie, the order, structure, teamwork, the working together to make things happen, and wanted to still participate in serving our nation. The Air Force is a way of life, not just a career,” she said.
On Dec. 20, the National Defense Authorization Act announced the U.S. Space Force as the sixth branch of the U.S. Armed Forces. The 14th Air Force was redesignated Space Operations Command (SpOC) with Vandenberg designated its home. Its mission: to protect the interests of the United States in space; deter aggression in, from and to space; and conduct space operations.
“It’s exciting. It’s history in the making,” Ghormley said.
She said she has enjoyed every bit of life’s adventures, each phase bringing its own joy and excitement.
“You know, when you’re engaged in something you love, that brings you the energy and enthusiasm to keep that drive going,” Ghormley said. “I loved being in the Air Force, Air Force Reserve, Public Affairs, the things the Air Force does, their missions, talking about airmen and how they contribute to the mission. That gives you strength to do it all again the next day while running to kindergarten tea party at school, packing lunch. I feel like I have had a full, well-rounded life.”