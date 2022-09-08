090822 Hwy 101/135

Progress of the Highway 101/135 bridge project is shown in this aerial photo. 

 Contributed

A project to reconstruct the bridges on Highway 101 at the interchange with Highway 135 in Los Alamos will resume Tuesday with demolition of the northbound bridge.

Roadwork will result in a 24-hour closure of Highway 135 between Bell/Main Street and San Antonio Boulevard beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday until 7 a.m. Wednesday. 

A temporary shuttle service will be available to transport passengers near the Los Alamos Rancho Mobile Home Park and the Los Alamos Senior Center.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

 

0
0
0
0
0