River Road in the Lower Santa Ynez Recreation Area was opened Saturday morning, providing access to several day use areas up to the popular Red Rock Day Use Area in Los Padres National Forest.
River Road was opened at 8 a.m. by the U.S. Forest Service’s Santa Barbara Ranger District in cooperation with the Parks Management Co.
The road had been closed for the winter due to high water and road damage from winter rains, a Los Padres National Forest spokesman said.
Forest officials are asking the public to use caution while driving on the roads, as First Crossing is a loose gravel crossing and quite a bit of water is still coming down the Santa Ynez River, the spokesman said.
For more information, call the Santa Barbara Ranger District office at 805-967-3481 or visit the Los Padres website at www.fs.usda.gov/lpnf.