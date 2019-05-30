The 76th annual Elks Rodeo Parade in Santa Maria will result in parking restrictions and a road closure along Broadway for part of Saturday.
After 7:30 a.m., there will be no parking along the parade route on Broadway between Fesler Street and Enos Drive, said city spokesman Mark van de Kamp. After that time, any parked car will be towed at owner’s expense.
Broadway will reopen shortly after the conclusion of the parade, which is estimated to be around 1 p.m.
Van de Kamp said parade spectators entering Santa Maria from Highway 101 should exit the freeway at the Stowell Road exit if they wish to watch from the Stowell shopping center area. If they want to view the parade north of City Hall, visitors should take the Main Street exit.
In case of emergencies, Main and Jones streets and Stowell Road will have police officers present to assist emergency traffic across Broadway.