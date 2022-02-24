Santa Maria city rangers began clearing up to 50,000 pounds of trash from homeless encampments in the Santa Maria Riverbed on Thursday in an effort to protect public health and safety and reduce fire risk.
The levee trails will remain closed until 6 p.m. Friday as crews remove abandoned materials from the riverbed for transport to the Santa Maria Regional Landfill. Project funding of about $10,000 was provided by United by Blue, a clothing company involved in waterway cleanups.
As part of the cleanup, an estimated 35 people living illegally in the riverbed were notified 72 hours in advance by "notice to vacate signs," according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp, who added the reverse side of the notices listed local resources for shelter, food and counseling.
Some of those dwelling in the riverbed say they have been there for more than five years, off and on, adding that the riverbed is their only viable option.
“There’s really nowhere else for me,” said an encampment resident who goes by the name Free. “I don’t know where they think I’m gonna go.”
Over the past few months, Santa Maria citizens have seen the riverbed encampment growing as they have turned to social media and the City Council to express their concerns.
Resident Denise Sullivan estimated the number had grown to over 100 people while addressing the City Council on Feb. 15.
“They are there because they get kicked out of town and told to go to the riverbed,” said Sullivan. “Now, with this cleanup, they're gonna end up back in town with their stuff thrown away. [They're] angry, and they're just gonna end up back at the riverbed.”
In response to her comments, City Manager Jason Stilwell noted, “Homelessness is something every department in the city is working on.”
Cleanup to precede trail maintenance
Most of the cleanup area is outside city limits in San Luis Obispo County, requiring the rangers to coordinate with the SLO County Sheriff’s Department, as well as others, in the multi-agency effort.
Following the efforts to remove abandoned trash, the city will begin clearing the currently occupied sections of the encampment as rangers conduct trail maintenance on walking and biking trails, located on more than 200 acres of open space east of Highway 101. A similar cleanup process was completed ahead of trail maintenance in 2020.
In the past, the city has performed cleanups in conjunction with Caltrans, which has immediate jurisdiction under the Highway 101 bridge. However, Caltrans was unable to fully participate due to state-mandated outreach and the requirement that the agency must find alternative housing for those they evict, according to Nancy Cross, illegal encampment coordinator.
According to van de Kamp, one of the main concerns that prompted the cleanup was the environmental impacts of the encampments and the trash.
"The city recognizes the scope of the homelessness situation with encampments, trash and the impacts to public health," van de Kamp said. "Our goals are to protect public health and safety, and also to support those experiencing homelessness by connecting them to resources, shelter and assistance here in Santa Maria."
Free suggested the city leave a dumpster for them to deal with the trash themselves. "We do our best to keep clean, maybe not everyone, but a lot of us," he said.
Free and several other residents were already on the move Wednesday, as they knew what the cleanup would mean for them in the coming days.
"I've been out here five years," he explained. "They just move us up and down the riverbed for no reason. We don't cause trouble out here."
Reaching out to the homeless community
In the weeks leading up to the cleanup, the city has worked with Home for Good, Citynet and the Salvation Army to provide outreach to those in the encampment. Members of these organizations notify encampment residents of services, including food, that are available.
Susanna Aguilar, who spends time in the encampment with her boyfriend noted that the services only go so far.
"They aren't really giving us a place to go," she said. "They're just giving us food and handing us clothing."
"I've been out here three years already; this is the fourth or fifth time they've done this to us," added her boyfriend, who didn't want to identify himself due to stigmas around homelessness. "They throw all our stuff away that we don't take, and how are we supposed to get more clothes or more food, anything? We can barely get by as it is."
According to Eddie Taylor, CEO of the United Way of Northern Santa Barbara County — who oversees Home for Good — at least three of their members are in regular contact with people living in the riverbed encampment. Taylor noted that it's not always easy to find a solution.
"Our preference is reunification," Taylor said. "The best bet someone has is being reunified with their family and social services."
According to van de Kamp, outreach is part of a threefold approach to the issue that involves education and support, enforcement and partnership. Van de Kamp noted the city has a robust network of supporting resources that are connected to those experiencing homelessness.
Looking for long-term solutions
Although encampment cleanups are part of Santa Maria’s strategy, city officials recognize the need for more long-term solutions.
The city plans to use over $300,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funds to address homelessness in Santa Maria. Those funds are required to be spent before 2025.
“What are we doing besides the encampment cleanups?” asked Councilwoman Gloria Soto at a Jan. 18 meeting discussing the ARPA funds. “There needs to be a prevention piece.”
City staff continue looking for those options. During the Feb. 15 council meeting, Stilwell noted, "We do see a need to expand the Good Samaritan shelter. They have an important role in our community."
Stilwell also brought up a proposal by the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors for the Motel 6 on East Main Street to be repurposed into a new homeless shelter. The nearly $20 million purchase and conversion process — funded largely by a state Homekey grant — has been delayed after debate between county and city officials.
“Regarding the Motel 6, it's not that the city opposes it at this point, but the city wanted to provide Santa Marians an opportunity to hear about it and comment on it,” he said.
Aguilar said she believes the city still can do more. "We need to go to City Council meetings or something because our people aren't being heard," she said.