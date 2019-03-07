Rising country music duo Maddie & Tae will take the KCOY Main Stage on July 13 at the Santa Barbara County Fair.
The duo is the second act announced as part of the Bud Light Concert Series. The concert is free with paid admission.
Best known for their platinum-selling single “Girl in a Country Song,” Maddie & Tae have toured with Brad Paisley and have made appearances daytime and prime-time talk and variety shows. They will join Carrie Underwood on her Cry Pretty 360 Tour later this year.
During the second day of the 2019 Santa Barbara County Fair, country singer Clay Walker is set to take to the stage on July 11 and play fan fa…
Writing in Forbes magazine, music journalist Hugh McIntyre called their latest compilation one of the most anticipated country albums of 2019. Last year, they were nominated for duo of the year at the 52nd Country Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee.
"We’re fortunate to have this talented duo perform at the Santa Barbara County Fair," said Santa Maria Fairpark CEO Richard Persons. "It will be a real treat for audiences to see these rising stars.”