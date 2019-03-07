Try 3 months for $3
Maddie & Tae

Country music duo Maddie & Tae will perform July 13 at the Santa Barbara County Fair.

 Photo courtesy of Santa Maria Fairpark

Rising country music duo Maddie & Tae will take the KCOY Main Stage on July 13 at the Santa Barbara County Fair.

The duo is the second act announced as part of the Bud Light Concert Series. The concert is free with paid admission.

Best known for their platinum-selling single “Girl in a Country Song,” Maddie & Tae have toured with Brad Paisley and have made appearances daytime and prime-time talk and variety shows. They will join Carrie Underwood on her Cry Pretty 360 Tour later this year.

Writing in Forbes magazine, music journalist Hugh McIntyre called their latest compilation one of the most anticipated country albums of 2019. Last year, they were nominated for duo of the year at the 52nd Country Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee.

"We’re fortunate to have this talented duo perform at the Santa Barbara County Fair," said Santa Maria Fairpark CEO Richard Persons. "It will be a real treat for audiences to see these rising stars.”

The Santa Barbara County Fair runs July 10 to 14 at the Santa Maria Fairpark.

Mathew Burciaga covers education in Santa Maria and the surrounding area for Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Follow him on Twitter @math_burciaga

