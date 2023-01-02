Approximately 100 seniors said goodbye to 2022 and hello to 2023 Saturday at the Elwin Mussell Senior Center in Santa Maria, though they did most of their celebrating well before the clock struck midnight.
The Santa Maria Valley Senior Citizens Club hosted its annual Noon Year’s Eve Dance with the Riptide Big Band, including vocalists Bob Nations, Mitch Latting and guest vocalist Liz Douglas.
The event was helped by a grant funded by the Community Foundation of San Luis Obispo County and was made possible by the support of the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department.
It began at 11 a.m. Saturday and wrapped up in the afternoon.
The Riptide Big Band is a dance band that plays music from the big band era through the light rock era of the 1960s and '70s. The group had its beginnings in early 2014 and features local musicians from Lompoc to San Luis Obispo.
Seniors celebrate New Year's with dancing and live music at Mussell Senior Center | Photos