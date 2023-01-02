Approximately 100 seniors said goodbye to 2022 and hello to 2023 Saturday at the Elwin Mussell Senior Center in Santa Maria, though they did most of their celebrating well before the clock struck midnight.

The Santa Maria Valley Senior Citizens Club hosted its annual Noon Year’s Eve Dance with the Riptide Big Band, including vocalists Bob Nations, Mitch Latting and guest vocalist Liz Douglas.

The event was helped by a grant funded by the Community Foundation of San Luis Obispo County and was made possible by the support of the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department.

