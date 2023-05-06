High school students performed original poetry at the Santa Barbara County Education Office Poetry Slam on Thursday and a Righetti High sophomore was named the contest's winner.

Samantha McDonald won the competition with her performance of an original poem titled "Generational Burden" and a reading of the classic poem "Hanging Fire" by Audre Lorde.

Judges scored the performances based on elements such as enthusiasm, delivery and facial expressions.

