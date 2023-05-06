High school students performed original poetry at the Santa Barbara County Education Office Poetry Slam on Thursday and a Righetti High sophomore was named the contest's winner.
Samantha McDonald won the competition with her performance of an original poem titled "Generational Burden" and a reading of the classic poem "Hanging Fire" by Audre Lorde.
Judges scored the performances based on elements such as enthusiasm, delivery and facial expressions.
Litzy Matematico, another sophomore from Righetti, and Natalie Lancor, a Righetti junior, tied for second place at the competition.
The SBCEO Poetry Slam combines performance, writing, competition and audience participation. SBCEO partnered with the team at Get Lit - Words Ignite, a Los Angeles-based nonprofit, to support teachers and students in learning about spoken word poetry and to provide the support and coaching to claim and create literary works while exploring meaningful topics that impact their world.
Ellen Barger, Associate Superintendent of SBCEO Curriculum & Instruction, said of the event: “Spoken word poetry provides students a stage to be unapologetic truth-tellers and to use the power of language and authentic performance to transcend human struggle and create beauty. It is art for collective healing.”
“The students transformed written poems to a new level of brave artistry and creative expression,” said County Superintendent of Schools Susan Salcido. “Congratulations and thank you to all the participants for sharing your poetry with our community.”