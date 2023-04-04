Righetti High School’s Minseo Kim has been selected as a 2023 Girls State California delegate.
Kim will participate in summer leadership and citizenship programs from June 26 to July 1 at Sacramento State University. This year’s alternate is junior Sarahi Rubio-Solano.
“I am honored to represent Righetti at the 2023 Girls State, allowing me to take one further step toward leadership,’’ said Kim.
The American Legion Auxiliary Post 534 is sponsoring Kim, who will join 20,000 other young women across the nation for sessions at the Girls State program. Kim and the other delegates will explore the state government processes by setting up their own city, county and state governments and administer them according to the laws of their state.
“Minseo is a gifted student who is a strong, extremely mature individual who works tirelessly to reach her academic, career and personal goals,’’ said school counselor Raul Reyes. “She is a natural leader and has demonstrated her skills with many different organizations she is a part of here on campus.”
At the conclusion of the session, two outstanding girls from each program will be selected as senators to attend ALA Girls Nation in Washington D.C. where they will gain further opportunities to sharpen their leadership skills.
“Being selected as an alternate is an opportunity I am grateful to be a part of and is another hopeful path towards my future career,’’ said Rubio-Solano. “I sincerely appreciate being part of Girls State.”