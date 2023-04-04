Righetti High School’s Minseo Kim has been selected as a 2023 Girls State California delegate.

Kim will participate in summer leadership and citizenship programs from June 26 to July 1 at Sacramento State University. This year’s alternate is junior Sarahi Rubio-Solano.

“I am honored to represent Righetti at the 2023 Girls State, allowing me to take one further step toward leadership,’’ said Kim.

