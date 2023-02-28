Righetti High School’s Lucas Hsiung has advanced to a state competition after taking first place in the Poetry Out Loud Regional for Santa Barbara County.

Two other Righetti students, sophomore Samantha McDonald and junior Natalie Lancor also recited poems at last week’s event that was held at the Santa Barbara County Administration Building in Santa Barbara.

Hsiung, who is a junior, recited "Invictus" by William Ernest Henley.

