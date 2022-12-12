RHS Choir 00

Voss holding celebratory flowers for being  the only singer from Santa Barbara County who has been accepted into the High School Coastal Honor Choir and California All-State Honor Choir. 

 Contributed

Righetti High School’s Jadyn Voss is the only singer from Santa Barbara County who has been accepted into the High School Coastal Honor Choir and California All-State Honor Choir.

Voss, who is a junior, will join other vocalists for a performance at the California Music Educators Conference in Fresno, from Feb. 16 through 18. The California All-State Honor Choir consists of the top 100 regional choir students from Eureka to San Diego.

Voss was notified about the selection to the California All-State Honor Choir this past Sunday, Dec. 11. Late last month, she received the recognition inside the PAC at Cal Poly for being named to the HS Coastal Honor Choir.

April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times.

