Righetti High School’s Jadyn Voss is the only singer from Santa Barbara County who has been accepted into the High School Coastal Honor Choir and California All-State Honor Choir.
Voss, who is a junior, will join other vocalists for a performance at the California Music Educators Conference in Fresno, from Feb. 16 through 18. The California All-State Honor Choir consists of the top 100 regional choir students from Eureka to San Diego.
Voss was notified about the selection to the California All-State Honor Choir this past Sunday, Dec. 11. Late last month, she received the recognition inside the PAC at Cal Poly for being named to the HS Coastal Honor Choir.