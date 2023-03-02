Evan Ellis Righetti 01

 Contributed, SMJUHSD

Righetti High School and Career Technical Education (CTE) Evan Ellis has been accepted into the Quinn Company's “ThinkBIG” program.

The five-year “ThinkBIG” apprenticeship teaches students how to service Caterpillar equipment using cutting-edge diagnostic and maintenance systems, advanced technologies, and high-tech tools. It also includes tuition, full-time job benefits, retirement, journeyman certificate, associate degree and a $20K toolbox.

Ellis, a medium- and heavy-duty diesel student, will complete college level courses with on-the-job training within the Santa Maria Quinn Cat Company School at San Joaquin Delta College in Stockton.

