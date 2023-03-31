Righetti High School junior Christopher Davis has been selected as the 2023 Boys State California Delegate and will participate in summer leadership and citizenship programs that focus on exploring the mechanics of American government and politics.
Davis will join the 85th session of The American Legion California Boys State Program from June 17-24 at California State University, Sacramento.
“I am excited for this opportunity to learn more about our government and represent Righetti High School and the Orcutt American Legion Post 534,’’ said Davis, who is also sponsored by the Orcutt Post. “I am grateful to have been selected, and I am excited to go and meet other scholars from throughout our state as well as make wonderful music with the Boys State Band.”