Eight Righetti High School students recited poetry to a large crowd during a lunchtime poetry slam that was held inside the library.
On April 28, students read original poems that were about a variety of topics, ranging from the "issues of being a 16-year-old girl, ridiculous inhumanity, quintessence, what is sweet, the idea of hysteria, historical fiction about Saint Helena, the smell of grandfather’s truck, and how we need to treat Mother Earth like our real mother," according to the school district.
Each poem had to be less than three minutes, created by the performer and school appropriate.