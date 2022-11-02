Righetti High School held its annual Día de los Muertos rally Wednesday afternoon, with hundreds of students gathered for the unique Mexican holiday that celebrates both life and death.

“It's a cultural event for everyone to embrace our culture and I know a lot of students have put in so many hours to this rally so I know this is an amazing event and I hope all the students enjoy this event,” said Latinos Unidos Club Vice President Carlos Gonzalez, who helped organize the event.

Much of the student body attended the lunchtime rally, with students treated to various performances. The event was organized by Latinos Unidos, a student organization which was founded at the school in 2012. President Susan Espinoza and Gonzalez spearheaded the event.

April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com

