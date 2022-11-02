Righetti High School held its annual Día de los Muertos rally Wednesday afternoon, with hundreds of students gathered for the unique Mexican holiday that celebrates both life and death.
“It's a cultural event for everyone to embrace our culture and I know a lot of students have put in so many hours to this rally so I know this is an amazing event and I hope all the students enjoy this event,” said Latinos Unidos Club Vice President Carlos Gonzalez, who helped organize the event.
Much of the student body attended the lunchtime rally, with students treated to various performances. The event was organized by Latinos Unidos, a student organization which was founded at the school in 2012. President Susan Espinoza and Gonzalez spearheaded the event.
Students and staff were seen dressed in cultural attire and calaveras, also known as sugar skull makeup.
“This is something that we put on every year and it's the only cultural rally that we have here on campus,” said Patricia Villalobos, the Latinos Unidos Club advisor and a Spanish teacher at the school. “Hopefully we bring more of these kinds of rallies because the response that I see from students is very positive. Students look forward to that day, they see it as a very festive occasion. They look forward to the face painting and participating.”
Wednesday's rally featured performances by the school's ballet folklórico group and marimba band, singing classics such as the well-known Vicente Fernández "ranchera-style” tune "Volver Volver." There were also moments of laughter as students and staff partnered up and competed in a dance competition.
“We gather all of our students and we celebrate those who have passed away and we enjoy the life we have now with everybody, spread a little culture, spread a little happiness,” said Espinoza, the Latinos Unidos president. “We have a bunch of activities everyone loves. So just all of that brings us together as a community and it's just really fun.”
Día De Los Muertos, translated to Day of the Dead, is a two-day holiday that reunites the living and dead. Families create “ofrendas” (offerings), or “altares” (altars), to honor their departed loved ones. These altars can include relatives, friends or anyone who is considered meaningful.
Altars are decorated with bright yellow and orange marigold flowers, photos of the departed, special trinkets and the favorite foods and drinks of the ones being honored. The offerings are believed to encourage visits from the land of the dead as the departed souls hear their prayers, see their loved ones again and join in the celebrations.
“This is a very important thing to do in general because Día de los Muertos is a very big part of many people's lives and a lot of their culture,” said Quetzalli Alvarez, a student volunteer for the event. “It’s great that Righetti allows Latinos Unidos to do this.”
Latinos Unidos members said the club showcases its inclusivity by encouraging students of all backgrounds in the school to participate in the traditional aspects of the holiday.
“We invited the fourth-period classes to decorate altars in their classrooms. So we just judged those and we will announce the winner during our rally,” Espinoza said. “We invite everyone to paint their face, come dressed culturally, to come and join us. We are passing out marigolds that they can use during the rally so just all of that to become more inclusive.”
Cultural events such as this rally can hold significance because they bring students together to create social solidarity, fosters social inclusion and community empowerment.
“I really love being able to celebrate one of the things I do with my family at school too”, said Sarah Reyes, an audience member at the event.
April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com.