An 18-year-old man was killed Sunday morning when the motorcycle he was riding crashed head-on into a car on Foxen Canyon Road south of Tepusquet, the California Highway Patrol said.
The rider, identified by Righetti High School students as a senior at the school, was apparently riding southbound in the 7600 block of Foxen Canyon Road about 9:50 a.m. when his Yamaha street bike crossed a double yellow line into the path of a northbound Honda Accord.
Scott Safechuck, spokesman for Santa Barbara County Fire Department, which sent two units to the crash, said that despite lifesaving efforts, the rider was declared dead at the scene from injuries.