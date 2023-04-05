040423-smt-news-be-strong-youre-loved-002.jpg
Buy Now

Juliana Rodriguez, center, poses with her support team at Marian Regional Medical Center as the 17-year-old Righetti High student donates care packages, supplies and blankets to local adolescent pediatric patients.

 Randy De La Peña, Staff

A local nonprofit started by a Righetti High School student donated care packages to adolescent pediatric patients at Marian Regional Medical Center.

The Be Strong You’re Loved organization was founded by Juliana Rodriguez, 17, following a craniotomy procedure in 2019. Rodriguez says the nonprofit is devoted to inspiring joy, love and encouragement to children and teens who are hospitalized.

The group brought care packages to adolescent pediatric patients on Tuesday at Marian. The packages included popular items for teenagers and were called "distraction bags." The kits included socks, coloring books, markers and the UNO card game. 

040423-smt-news-be-strong-youre-loved-003.jpg
Buy Now

In January of 2019, Juliana Rodriguez was diagnosed with Chiari malformation and received treatment at Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles. Through her non-profit organization 'Be Strong You're Loved', Rodriguez donated care packages and supplies for adolescent pediatric patients.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
040423-smt-news-be-strong-youre-loved-004.jpg
Buy Now

Along with her non-profit organization and Marian Medical Regional staff, Juliana Rodriguez donated care packages and supplies Tuesday to inspire joy, love and encouragement to children and teens who are hospitalized.

17-year-old Righetti High student donates care packages to adolescent pediatric patients | Photos

Juliana Rodriguez, a 17-year-old Righetti High School student donated care packages to adolescent pediatric patients at Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria Tuesday. Juliana founded ‘Be Strong You're Loved,’ a non-profit organization which is devoted to inspiring joy, love and encouragement to children and teens who are hospitalized.

 

0
0
0
0
0