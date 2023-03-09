At Righetti, he competed at the CIF State Championships, won CIF Central Section and Mountain League titles and broke a long-standing school record during his sophomore year. Currently, he is preparing to attend the National Club Swimming Junior Nationals in Orlando this month and looking forward to a final swim season with Righetti.
“I am extremely excited to have the opportunity to attend West Point as a student and compete for the Army swim team as an athlete," Coats said.
“Natas brings a lot of life to the swim team. He is dependable, coachable and inspiring," said Righetti swim coach Steven Donohue. "In fact, he was voted by his teammates as Most Inspirational for the 2022 swim season.
"Natas swims competitively in all freestyle events no matter the distance and consistently sets the example for the rest of his teammates as a disciplined and dedicated athlete."
“I am exceptionally proud of my son and all that he has accomplished in swimming and high school," said mother Geri Coats. "I am looking forward to watching him continue to grow and excel as a D1 athlete and as a member of the US Army representing our country.
"He has had many great coaches and teachers to help guide him to this place in his life that I see as a jumping off point to a wide-open future of possibilities.”