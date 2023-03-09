Righetti High School’s Natas Coats has accepted his appointment to attend the United States Military Academy at West Point in June.

Coats will also represent the Army swim team in the Patriot League.

Coats has been an active member of both the Righetti and Santa Maria Swim Club teams.

