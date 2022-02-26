Righetti High School's FFA vegetable judging team placed first overall during the first Hancock College FFA Field Day on Feb. 19.
The winning team members are Jada Sanchez, Erin Trathen, Eddie Muñoz, Ashley Palin and their adviser Miguel Guerra.
"All the hard work paid off," said Guerra, who is also a Righetti teacher, adding that the school's second team placed fifth.
The vegetable crop judging contest aims to promote understanding in the vegetable crop industry by providing opportunities for FFA members to compete. Students are asked to judge a variety of vegetable crops and are evaluated on their critical thinking, identification and oral presentation skills.
Righetti has six agricultural California Technical Education pathways. They are agriculture business, agriculture mechanics, agriscience, animal science, ornamental horticulture and viticulture.