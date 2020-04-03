Righetti High School student sewing masks for coronavirus crisis

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A Righetti High School art student has put her last two weeks of sheltering at home to good use by helping in the battle against COVID-19.

Madison “Madi” Curran started sewing safety masks for family March 21 and is now turning them out for Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Madi spent the first 20 minutes of her project learning to use a Brother sewing machine, said school district spokesman Kevin Klein.

Then she followed a pattern and instructions from a hospital source, combining cloth and elastic to sew six masks a day.

“I'm incredibly proud of her,” said her Righetti art teacher, Melissa Johnson, who said what Madi — also a school spirit leader — is doing represents a “lovely counterbalance to all the sadness and hardship going on in the county,” adding, “We [at Righetti] have terrific students.”

Madi said she started making masks because her mother needed protection while out of the house doing essential activities like shopping.

After filling her mother's request, Madi said she kept sewing and giving masks to “everyone else who needs protection so we can all get back to normal and I can go back to school.”