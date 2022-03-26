The Righetti High School FFA poultry team took home first place at the Modesto Junior College Field Day last weekend.
At the March 19 competition, the team selected live meat-type chickens for broiler breeding, evaluated and placed live egg-type hens and rated the finished product by evaluating and grading ready-to-cook carcasses.
The event saw 22 other chapters competing in the career development event.
"The team is off to a great start and enjoying the ability to compete in person at these events again. They are all gaining knowledge in the poultry industry according to USDA standards, and utilizing their public speaking skills to provide reasons to industry professionals," said Amy Guerra, FFA adviser and agriculture teacher. "It has been very impressive to see these students managing busy schedules with practices, academics, sports and other public speaking events this spring."
On the team are Jada Sanchez, Savannah Taylor, Adrena Longoria, Chloe Hightower and Carlos Gonzalez. Sanchez was awarded the highest individual score, and Taylor was ranked third.
The team also placed first the previous weekend at the Merced College Field Day. Taylor was awarded the highest individual score that day.
Competing for the first time this year at the Modesto Field Day, the Righetti agricultural pest control team received fifth-place honors.
Righetti has six agricultural Career Technical Education pathways: ag business, ag mechanics, agriscience, animal science, ornamental horticulture and viticulture.