Homecoming week at Righetti High School hit a fevered pitch with Friday's lunchtime pep rally on campus.
Students attended the celebration at the school's Greek theater to rally the student body ahead of the football game against Santa Ynez High School. They played games, watched musical performances and skits and got pumped up for the weekend's festivities by the school's cheerleaders.
The Homecoming king and queen were set to be announced at halftime of the game against Santa Ynez Friday night.
The Homecoming dance, themed "Out of this World," is scheduled for Saturday night inside the Righetti High gym at 7:30. Tickets were sold out ahead of the dance as the 850-person limit had been reached.
Students spent the week preparing for the Homecoming game and this weekend's dance, dressing up as movie stars and space cowboys. (Friday's dress-up theme was "Shine like a Star Day").
Homecoming traditions have their origins in alumni football games held at colleges and universities since the 19th century. According to the Columbian Missourian, Baylor, Southwestern, Illinois and Missouri have all made claims that they held the first modern Homecoming. It is believed that the University of Missouri's 1911 football game, during which alumni were encouraged to attend, is the first Homecoming-like event which was centered on a football game.
Photos from the Homecoming game at Righetti, including the king and queen winners, can be found on santamariatimes.com.