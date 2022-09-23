Homecoming week at Righetti High School hit a fevered pitch with Friday's lunchtime pep rally on campus.

Students attended the celebration at the school's Greek theater to rally the student body ahead of the football game against Santa Ynez High School. They played games, watched musical performances and skits and got pumped up for the weekend's festivities by the school's cheerleaders.

The Homecoming king and queen were set to be announced at halftime of the game against Santa Ynez Friday night.

