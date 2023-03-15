The Righetti High School administration is investigating the cause of a disturbance involving students and teachers at the school Wednesday. 

Videos that were circulating among students and that were posted to social media show a large crowd of students surrounding Righetti staff members and what appeared to be multiple on-campus fights.

One video appeared to show Righetti teacher Gary Wilson trying to disperse a large crowd of students. In the video, one student apparently tries to strike Wilson from behind as other students put their hands on the teacher.

Righetti High School officials are investigating a disturbance that occurred at the school Wednesday afternoon.
