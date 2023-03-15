The Righetti High School administration is investigating the cause of a disturbance involving students and teachers at the school Wednesday.
Videos that were circulating among students and that were posted to social media show a large crowd of students surrounding Righetti staff members and what appeared to be multiple on-campus fights.
One video appeared to show Righetti teacher Gary Wilson trying to disperse a large crowd of students. In the video, one student apparently tries to strike Wilson from behind as other students put their hands on the teacher.
Wilson is seen turning to face the student who swung at him as another teacher apparently tried to contain multiple students, blocking them against a wall. In the video teacher Shawn Ramirez is also shown trying to quell the disturbance as physical education teacher Scott Nickason appears from an office and tries to disperse the large crowd before on-campus security officials arrive.
The Santa Maria Joint Union High School District issued a statement Wednesday saying the high school's administration is investigating the cause of "an altercation that involved several students today."
"Staff and school officials deescalated the disturbance, allowing normal school activities to continue. Student discipline matters that cause injury to others are taken seriously and addressed appropriately," the statement, released by district public information officer Kenny Klein, stated.