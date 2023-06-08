They made it through an international pandemic. They made it through their school being shuttered and two years of Zoom classes.

The bottom line, Righetti High School Class of 2023 valedictorian Benjamin Choi told his fellow graduates Thursday, was that they, and he, had made it.

"We made it through the COVID-19 pandemic," Choi told his classmates, and an overflow crowd at Warrior Stadium gathered for Righetti's 59th commencement ceremony. "We made it through what research says is the first drop in American IQ in nearly a century."

Valedictorian Benjamin Choi receives his diploma from school board president Diana Perez during Righetti High School’s commencement ceremony.

Graduates toss their caps as confetti flies to end Righetti High School’s commencement ceremony.

