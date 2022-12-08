RHS Fresh Air Club Tobacco-Free Club

Righetti High School Fresh Air Club Tobacco-Free Club members give a presentation in a health class about the dangers of e-cigarettes, vapes, marijuana and fentanyl. 

 Contributed

The Righetti High School Fresh Air Club Tobacco-Free (FACT) members are helping students understand the health risks that come with using tobacco products.

FACT members have been giving presentations in health classes about the dangers of e-cigarettes, vapes, marijuana and fentanyl. These students have also placed informational posters around the Warrior campus and on an Instagram account.

“The club has given me an opportunity to present to my fellow peers and I get to share my knowledge on the dangers of tobacco,’’ said Emelie Murillo-Tapia, club treasurer.

