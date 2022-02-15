A Righetti High School assistant principal has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor DUI charges filed by the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office and stemming from an incident in early November 2021.
At 5:26 p.m. on Nov. 6, Santa Maria Police received a report of a person, determined to be Jeremy Wayne Shipman, 49, drinking alcoholic beverages in a car on the side of the road along Heritage Way, according to a complaint disclosure from the Santa Maria Police Department.
The reporting party also told police that Shipman got out of the vehicle at one point and urinated on a lawn, according to the disclosure.
When police arrived, they found Shipman's car moved slightly farther up from the reported location on Heritage Way, and determined that Shipman was showing signs of intoxication and impairment.
According to Supervising Deputy District Attorney Madison Whitmore, a breathalyzer test found Shipman's blood alcohol content to be .23%.
He was arrested and cited for driving under the influence, driving with a blood alcohol content of at least .08%, and being in possession of an open alcohol container while driving.
Shipman declined Tuesday to comment on the charges.
Shipman is also facing two enhancements to the original charges — one presented at a Dec. 27 arraignment for having a blood alcohol content of at least .15%, and another for having a blood alcohol content above .20% that was presented during a Feb. 10 readiness and settlement conference, Whitmore said.
Shipman pleaded not guilty on Dec. 27 to the three original charges and the initial enhancement and not guilty on Feb. 10 to the enhancement for blood alcohol content over .20, according to Whitmore.
The readiness and settlement conference has been continued to March 17, at which time Shipman could enter a new plea or the case could be moved to trial.
A trial time has been waived through April 30, meaning any trial would have to occur before that time.
Shipman was announced as one of two new assistant principals at Righetti High School in June 2021. He previously worked in the Fresno Unified School District.
Santa Maria Joint Union High School District spokesman Kenny Klein said Tuesday that the district is aware of the allegations.
"The Santa Maria Joint Union High School District makes student safety a top priority. The district is aware of an alleged off-campus, weekend DUI incident on behalf of one of our employees. When the district receives notification that a staff member has been charged with these types of violations, they are prohibited from transporting students and staff, and we determine whether any additional steps are necessary," Klein said.