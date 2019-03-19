A solid increase in the number of riders aboard Santa Ynez Valley Transit buses is bucking the nationwide trend of falling ridership, and the way local transit is being promoted is being credited for the rising use.
Santa Ynez Valley Transit’s year-to-date ridership on fixed routes is up by 12 percent over last year, according to a report released last week.
Fixed-route ridership began increasing in October 2018 and has continued to surpass last year’s ridership figures, an SYV Transit spokesman said, adding it is “a notable and exciting exception” to the decline nationwide.
A year ago, the Congressional Research Service said ridership nationally fell by 7 percent over the past decade, and an analysis of data from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Transit Database by the New York-based TransitCenter found 2017 had the lowest overall transit ridership since 2005, with bus ridership alone falling 5 percent.
Public transportation ridership has declined across California and the country over the last decade as a result of increased car ownership, according to SYV Transit.
But the national research groups said the decline has been influenced by other factors, too.
The Congressional Research Service said the two factors most affecting transit ridership are “competitive factors,” including falling gasoline prices and the rising popularity of bikeshare and ridesourcing services like Uber and Lyft, and the increase in average fares that has outpaced the rate of inflation.
The University of South Florida’s Center for Urban Transportation Research said other contributing factors are the increases in online shopping, distance learning and teleworking.
Focusing on the trend of increasing car ownership, Santa Ynez Valley Transit promoted its services to take residents to specific destinations where a car is not necessarily needed.
Those include such places as the library, school and medical appointments.
Transit officials also encouraged “choice riders” — residents who rarely or never use transit services — to consider the bus as “a second car.”
The result was the 12 percent rise in ridership, according to SYV Transit.
“If we can encourage residents to replaced one driving trip with one transit trip every two weeks, we are taking a positive step in advancing the benefits of public transportation,” said Matt van der Linden, public works director and city engineer for Solvang.
“Advancing the benefits of public transportation means less traffic on our roads, less pollution in our air and a more connected community,” he added.
In January 2018, the Express route was introduced to provide more frequent service between Buellton, Solvang and Santa Ynez along the Highway 246 corridor.
Express buses began making stops at locations in both directions every 30 minutes throughout most of the day, with service to Los Olivos provided three times daily with a new stop at Sunny Fields Park.
SYV Transit further enhanced its fixed-route bus service in summer 2018 to provide more service to residents and guests traveling to and around the Santa Ynez Valley.
Riders from 6 to 20 years old can also purchase monthly summer youth passes for May, June, July and August for $20.
“SYVT is committed to making public transportation convenient and reliable to even our youngest residents,” van der Linden said. “Creating public transportation champions today will continue to benefit not only SYVT, but our beautiful community for decades to come.”
SYV Transit is funded through a memorandum of understanding between Santa Barbara County and the cities of Buellton and Solvang.
Van der Linden said Santa Ynez Valley Transit service brochures are available at the SYVT office at 431 Second St., Suite 9, in Solvang and at the Buellton and Solvang city halls.
Those who have never ridden the bus but would like to try it out can call SYV Transit at 805-688-5452 to have the transit dispatcher walk new riders through everything they need to know, van der Linden said.
For information about SYV Transit, call the number listed above or visit www.syvt.com.