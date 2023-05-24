A real estate developer held a community meeting Tuesday night at the OASIS Center in an attempt to ease concerns from residents surrounding the Richards Ranch Development Project in Orcutt.

Richards Ranch LLC is seeking the prezoning and annexation of four parcels, totaling about 44 acres, spanning Union Valley Parkway on the east side of Highway 135 to allow development of commercial spaces and housing.

The proposal calls for 106,800 square feet of general commercial space on 16.35 acres, 400 apartments on 18.2 acres and 95 townhomes on 9.2 acres, with some of the housing for rent and some for sale.

Orcutt residents attend informational meeting Tuesday about future growth of Richards Ranch | Photos

April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com

