In an effort to revitalize a bike trail that may one day host championship races at Cachuma Lake, students and staff from Dunn Middle School spent a day working outside the classroom last week.
About 70 students utilized rakes, shovels and gloves, provided by the Santa Barbara County Fire and Park and Recreation departments, on Thursday to improve Cachuma Lake's Mohawk Group Site, nestled near the Mohawk Fishing Pier and Drake Cove at the south end of the lake. Mike Hecker, owner of Hecker’s Coastal Tree Care and head coach of the off-road bike team at Dunn, spearheaded the cleanup.
The Mohawk site is used for trailer camping and disc golf but also has a trail used for hiking and biking few locals and campers are aware exists. The trail is a dirt one that, when completed, will run nearly 7 miles, giving riders and hikers a high-elevation view of the lake.
Hecker's dream is that in the future mountain bike championships won't require a trip to Southern California, especially for the Dunn team, and that races will come with a lake view.
“The end all goal: We want to host the 2020 CIF Interscholastic Mountain Bike League finals here,” Hecker said.
The trail first was used as an equestrian trail during the 1960s and ’70s, according to Hecker, but was abandoned by the early ’80s.
“During that time, all the chapparal grew around it and essentially, it disappeared," Hecker explained. "And then when the Whittier fire came through, it opened up that whole trail. You could see portions of it.”
The Whittier fire broke out on July 8, 2017, across Highway 154 from Cachuma Lake, and charred 18,430 acres while destroying 16 homes and 30 outbuildings before being contained three months later.
While the fire damaged the trail, it also helped expose and open up the route, according to Hecker.
During the recent workday, students continued the process of clearing the trail.
“We’re cutting back on overgrowth that didn’t burn, repairing the trailhead that hadn’t been used in 30 years and creating some berms here and there to make it fun to ride,” Hecker said. “All we’re doing is making the trail usable."
By improving the trail, "we're creating our own home course," he added.
Hecker oversees a team of 13 students (seven in middle school and six in high school) who compete against club teams from Santa Ynez, Santa Barbara, Newbury Park and Simi Valley.
“All of the race courses for our league are south LA or Tehachapi and Lake Isabella, all of which require us to make a three-hour drive,” Hecker said.
Eighth-grader Cooper Dunn is one mountain biker on the Dunn team who couldn't wait to clear debris under a sunny and partly cloudy day at Cachuma Lake. He said he loves biking because of the scenic nature he sees while pedaling.
“It’s amazing,” Dunn said. “To think that mountain biking has gone this far is nice and awesome. The views (are the best). Once you look off at the side of the trail, especially in some of the mountainous trails, it’s an amazing view. The views are incredible.”
Hecker said the cleanup won't just benefit Dunn bikers but also other mountain bikers and hikers who visit Cachuma Lake.
The cleanup will continue during a planned trail day April 20, where any community member is invited to help. County officials are expected to provide tools and pizza for volunteers. Those interested in helping can email Hecker at hecktone@yahoo.com for more information.