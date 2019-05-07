The annual Lompoc Relay for Life fundraiser is set to return this month at a new location with several new features as part of a revamped format.
Despite those changes, the overall goal for the event will remain the same: To honor and remember people affected by cancer and to support the American Cancer Society.
The 21st edition of the Lompoc Relay for Life is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at the Lompoc Veterans Memorial Building, 100 E. Locust Ave. The event had previously been held at Huyck Stadium and had been 24 hours long before getting reduced last year to 12. Renovations at the stadium and concerns over weather factored into the change of venue, which organizers hope will help usher in a rebirth of sorts for the city’s largest yearly cancer-specific fundraiser.
“I think it’s a great way to just grow the event and add some more excitement and life into the event and reach some different participants who maybe hadn’t been familiar with Relay for Life in the past,” lead organizer Kelsey Davis said of the changes.
The changes will be apparent right from the start.
For the first time, the event will kick off this year with a 5K run/walk that will begin at the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce parking lot in the 100 block of South I Street and end at the Veterans Building. That run/walk, which will have a $10 entry fee, will start at 8 a.m. and serve as the lead-in to the opening ceremony, which will be held on the main stage in the Veterans Building at 10 a.m.
Participating teams will still have booths set up and participants will be able to walk laps inside the Veterans Building, including the Survivor/Caregiver Walk, which is scheduled to begin at 10:25 a.m. Several other activities, including a silent auction, scavenger hunt, lip sync battle, painting demonstration and dance performance, are slated to take place inside the Veterans Building.
There will also be plenty of action outside the building. A course will be set up either around the Veterans Building or in the courtyard for people who want to walk outside, and there will also be live music, a bounce house, a barbecue and other activities taking place under the sun.
Diane Zemanovic, who has captained the "Love Will Find a Cure" team for all 21 years of the Lompoc Relay for Life, said she was looking forward to the new-look event.
“I look forward to [Relay for Life] every year,” she said Tuesday. “Sometimes it’s hard for us old folks to accept change, but our team has been willing to accept whatever happens. The whole idea is to raise money to help others with cancer, so whether it’s 12 hours or 24 hours, or indoors or outdoors, the goal is to help people with cancer. So you just accept it and roll with the punches.”
This year will be particularly personal for Zemanovic, who has participated in just about every aspect of Relay for Life. Zemanovic said she always considered the group of survivors to be a "club that I don't want to join," but a routine mammogram in January led to her being diagnosed with breast cancer.
She did a lot of the organizing and fundraising for her team this year while also undergoing treatments.
“I was blessed that mine was caught early,” she said, adding that people should always get routine checks, no matter one's age.
Davis said that there has been some mixed reaction to the changes among participants, but that the response has been mostly positive. She said she loves the new setup afforded by the Veterans Building and isn’t sure if the event will return to Huyck Stadium in the future after renovations there are completed.
“The teams that do come back year after year, they seem excited about the new venue because of the hardships they’ve experienced with the weather in the past,” she said.
The fundraising goal for this year, Davis said, is to bring in at least $75,000.
As of Tuesday, 21 teams were registered on the event website hosted by the American Cancer Society, and those teams had raised a combined $45,577.
The “Love Will Find a Cure” team was leading the way with a reported $18,874 in donations.
Zemanovic, who said her team has never led the event in fundraising, attributed at least some of this year's boost to a record-setting fashion show last month — all the models at the annual show were cancer survivors — and the donations that came in this spring when she and her husband, who recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary, asked friends and family members to support the Relay team rather than send anniversary gifts.
Betty Oliver and her daughter, Verenia Oliver, are both breast cancer survivors.
The money raised at Relay for Life events, which are held around the world, go toward services and resources for cancer patients and their families, like free rides to treatments, free places to stay near hospitals, and a live 24/7 helpline, according to the American Cancer Society.
Zemanovic said she was proud of the support her team has generated.
“I know what good this money does,” she said. “I’ve seen it.”
For more information on the Lompoc event, including how to donate or find details or register for specific activities, visit the event page at http://relay.acsevents.org/site/TR?fr_id=91842&pg=entry.