Returning Tonight! 'West Side Story' provides timely lessons about uniting people as three high schools collaborate on production

For the first time in almost 50 years, Santa Maria Valley high schools are banding together to present "West Side Story," a timely tale that delves into themes of class, love, violence and racial prejudice.
Students from Pioneer Valley, Santa Maria and Righetti high schools will present the musical Feb. 20, 21, 22, 27, 28 and 29 at the PVHS Performing Arts Center Theater.
The majority of the shows will be at 7 p.m., except two matinee performances set for 2 p.m.
"West Side Story" is the modern retelling of Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet," set in New York City in the 1960s. But instead of a family feud, as in the original, this adaptation involves a conflict between two teen gangs.
The last time local high schools put together a production was in 1971, when Santa Maria and Righetti high school students performed "West Side Story," according to Pioneer Valley drama teacher Shawna Van Gronigen.
Pioneer Valley High School opened its doors in 2004, with the performing arts center opening on campus in 2017.
"It’s the perfect show, the perfect venue, and it was time to all work together," said Van Gronigen, who is directing the 2020 show.
The production features a cast of 45, along with students serving as technicians for sound, lights, sets, props and costumes.
“Some of the themes in the show — immigration, gangs, young love, friendship and people hating each other for no reason — these are very prevalent themes today," said Van Gronigen.
Pioneer Valley sophomore Odessa Laurie will appear in the lead role of young immigrant Maria, who falls in love with the "American" Tony, portrayed by co-lead Jorge Perez, a Righetti senior.
During rehearsal Monday, Laurie and Perez stood atop specially made wooden stairs while singing "Tonight" to each other in preparation for Thursday's premiere.
Laurie said bringing students from three schools together sends a powerful message to audience members.
“It’s really unique because if we did more stuff like this, our community will be really united,” Laurie said. “A lot of times, it’s really easy to get divided, and this play really goes along with the message of what the musical brings about gangs, separation and even racism, at times, which can happen even in our city.”
Righetti freshman Makai Copado plays the role of Riff, the leader of the Jets gang.
During Monday's rehearsal, he practiced standout songs "Cool" and "America" while snapping his fingers and performing the dances that have helped make the musical so popular.
“It was a little nerve-wracking at first having to join with two great schools," he said. "They also have great drama programs.
“We didn’t know how it was going to go," he continued. "But once we got more into the process, we’ve bonded together and we found out so much more about each other. It really created a bond that I don’t think will ever be broken, to be honest.”
Copado believes the collaboration could lead to new, energizing changes for the future of drama and theater in the Santa Maria Valley.
“It could lead to bigger productions, bigger sets and a lot of big things this show could bring for this town,” he explained.
While Copado is portraying the edgy leader of the Jets, Carlos Contreras of Pioneer Valley has the role of disciplining kids as Lt. Schrank.
“He’s trying to keep the kids in line and trying to stop the violence as much as he can. I’m not liked by the kids,” Contreras said, smiling.
The senior, like the other cast members, is relishing in his newfound friendships, unexpected as they may be.
“This production has brought me closer to people I didn’t think I would meet,” Contreras said. “We’re not all that different. We all may go to different schools, but we all have the same love for drama. We have an incredible team. And we’ve bonded together with this cast.”