A combination of increased revenues and staffing shortages has left the city of Santa Maria with about $2 million more than anticipated at the end of the second quarter.
Revenue streams for the city are up across the board compared to last year's numbers during the quarter that ends Dec. 31, according to a budget report presented to the City Council on Tuesday.
The largest increase came from hotel and bed taxes, up 54% from the same quarter last year. Officials attribute the jump to the return of the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo and the West Coast Kustoms Cruisin' Nationals car show, which drew large numbers of visitors from out of town in the first and second quarters.
Sales taxes, as well as licenses and fees also increased to the tune of more than 10%, according to the report. Officials credited that increase to more people continuing to return to pre-pandemic business levels — purchasing more fuel, eating at more restaurants and buying more consumer goods.
Property taxes are also up this year. According to the report, the median home-sale price in Santa Maria is up to $460,000, an 11.9% increase from last year. The increased property value accounted for an increase of over $1 million in property tax revenue from this point last year.
Increased revenues are not the main source of the underrun, however. According to the report, staffing vacancies have saved the city around 5% of what was originally estimated at the beginning of the fiscal year.
According to Financial Director Mary Harvey, the Police Department accounts for the largest number of vacancies. Through December, the Santa Maria Police Department has saved $1.2 million in salary and benefits from what was projected. The city jobs website lists openings for both trained officer and trainee positions, as well as a dispatcher position.
"There is a labor problem and hiring people right now is very difficult. The labor market is really tight," Harvey told council members.
During a goal-setting meeting Friday, City Manager Jason Stilwell cited the Great Resignation in reference to the city's employment vacancies.
The so-called Great Designation, a wave of low- to middle-income workers leaving for more money, has impacted employers around the country, with 6.3 million Americans quitting jobs in November 2021, alone, according to the city's budget report.
"We've had to adapt, but we struggle to continue to find employees," Stilwell said.
In response to Councilwoman Gloria Soto's query about what could be done with the additional funds, Harvey said she hopes the savings are temporary, because decreased staffing also means decreased capability and service quality.
"As far as readdressing those funds, once we are through with this year, whatever is left will go back into our balance during our next budget cycle," she said. "One challenge is that we need the staff, we're just not able to fill those positions. So we have to balance that out."
In other business
The City Council also approved two budget amendments Tuesday, including on that allows the Public Works Department to purchase a new Caterpillar D7 bulldozer at a cost of over $800,000 for use at the Santa Maria Landfill.
Council members also allocated $1.3 million to the Utilities Department to purchase new waste trucks as a result of the passage of state Senate Bill 1383 which mandates a citywide organics recycling program. Officials estimate it will take 15 months for the trucks to begin service.
The next City Council meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. March 2 at the Minami Community Center, 600 Enos Drive.