The retirement of a six-year veteran of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office was approved Tuesday by the Board of Supervisors, which also voted 4-0 to sell him for $1 as four of his fellow four-legged deputies watched at the meeting in Santa Maria.
K-9 Magnum, who has been with the Sheriff’s Office since May 2013, will remain with the family of his handler, Deputy Michael McNeil, following his official retirement Jan. 1.
Patrol K-9s Odin, Krypto, Duke and Chop sat in a line with their handlers behind Magnum and McNeil as Sheriff Bill Brown recounted the dog’s lineage and accomplishments since joining the department when he was 14 months old.
Magnum, now 8, comes from a family with a law enforcement background, as his father was a K-9 with the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, Brown said.
When an armed robbery went down early in the evening Nov. 2 in Santa Maria, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office’s newest K-9 team was am…
He is the second four-legged partner for McNeil, who has spent 14 years working with K-9 partners for the Sheriff’s Office and was previously paired with the department’s first and only female K-9, Betty.
Brown said during his career, Magnum was involved in regular patrol work, numerous tracking operations where he hunted down suspects, many of whom surrendered, as well as 40 narcotics searches and earned an award at the Las Vegas K-9 trials.
“As a K-9 handler, we’re the first ones in and the last ones out,” McNeil explained.
Brown noted McNeil has taught the dog a unique trick and asked them to demonstrate.
“Snake!” McNeil exclaimed, and Magnum immediately leaped up into the deputy’s arms, drawing laughs from the audience.
“Thank you, Magnum, for a job well done,” Brown said, presenting Magnum with a large rawhide chew toy, which he soon began to gnaw on.
“He’s starting to eat his pension,” Board Chairman and 5th District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino quipped as he posed for photos with Magnum, McNeil and fellow K-9 teams.
