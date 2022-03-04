Nearly 40 people gathered at Righetti High School on Friday to celebrate the career of Rosie Gauna, who recently retired after 50 years with the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District.
The event held in the cafeteria featured an FFA barbecue, music from the school's marimba and jazz bands, and a performance by Righetti's Ballet Folklorico club.
"I'm so honored," said Gauna, 71, fighting back tears. "I cried earlier. It's just beautiful."
Gauna began her career with the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District in 1971, spending most of her time as an instructional assistant helping bilingual students. She also worked as a community liaison and attendance technician.
“The years went by so quickly,’’ said Gauna, who graduated from Santa Maria High School in 1968. “It didn’t seem like 50 years. I consider myself blessed and proud to have worked with so many fine and wonderful students and dedicated staff I encountered throughout the years.”
According to Gauna, she's seen students turn into parents and even grandparents.
“I felt like every class was having a different job,’’ said Rosie, adding she also worked at Delta High School for one year during her career. “I loved working with the kids. I learned as much from them as they did from me. I guess you could say my heart will always be in the classroom seeing the students learn and grow.’’
On hand was Righetti Principal Ted Lyon, who began his dedication by joking, correctly, that in her time with the district, 10 U.S presidents have come and gone.
"I'm a morning person, but she was always there already," he said. "Rosie was always the first one to get one of my donuts on Fridays."
“The way Rosie shares her stories of Righetti shows how much she genuinely cares about the students and staff,’’ said Rikki Rodriguez, Righetti student body bookkeeper. “Fifty years of dedication to our district does not go unnoticed. She has definitely made history, and I am happy that we can honor her in such a special way.’’
Gauna’s favorite hobby is cake decorating. She belongs to several organizations including the Vietnam Veterans of America, American Veterans United, American Legion and Midcoast Veterans Alliance. She’s been married to her husband, Jessie, for 47 years, has two sons and six grandchildren.
"I miss Righetti; it's my home. I grew up here," Gauna said. "I'd like to travel, but it's been so hard to leave.