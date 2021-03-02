Yasmin Dawson, a community organizer and recipient of last year's Valley of the Flowers Peace Prize, stands Thursday near a memorial for Michael Giles in the 1000 block of North H Street. Giles was shot and killed by a Lompoc Police officer in 2016 after exhibiting erratic behavior. Dawson and others are pushing to have Lompoc implement a CAHOOTS program that would have unarmed professionals respond to some emergency calls, freeing the police to better address violence.