Resurfacing work on 6 miles of Highway 135, which doubles as Broadway through Santa Maria, is scheduled to begin Jan. 5, a spokesman for Caltrans District 5 said.
The highway will be resurfaced from the Highway 101 interchange to Lakeview Road, and motorists can expect to encounter weekly lane closures in each direction between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Sunday through Friday.
Adjacent streets also may be closed during the overnight hours and during the day with traffic control from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., District 5 spokesman Jim Shivers said, adding traffic delays should not exceed 10 minutes.
He also urged drivers to proceed safely through the work zones.
CalPortland Construction of Santa Maria is the contractor for the $12 million project that’s expected to be completed by next summer, weather permitting.
For traffic updates on other state highway projects in Santa Barbara County, call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805-549-3138 or visit https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.