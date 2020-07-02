Restaurants forced to regress after dine-in services prohibited in Santa Barbara County

Ortega, as well as Manson, emphasized that their employees have done a great job at limiting the spread by distancing tables, managing customer flow and wearing masks at all times.

"As far as in-house dining goes, we've been very cautious ... we've been doing our part to limit the spread, so it was kind of shocking. But the safety of the community should take precedent," she said.

Other facilities resumed in-house dining within the last couple weeks, and are now navigating the process of quickly reverting back to modified services.

The 'A' Street Cafe, which aims to provide employment opportunities to those living with developmental disabilities, will have to revert back to just pick-up services with no option for outside dining, sales and marketing manager Erick Weber said.

"We only recently reopened the dining room; we didn't reopen when everyone else did," Weber said. "It's a little disappointing, obviously, but we don't have to change much. We'll get back to what we were doing before."

According to the updated order, affected businesses will be permitted to continue outdoor services, such as restaurant seating, but bars, breweries and pubs will be required to close completely.

Santa Barbara County already mandated the re-closure of these locations on Monday following strong recommendations from the state.

