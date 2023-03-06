The Santa Maria City Council is scheduled to meet on Tuesday evening and it could issue approval for a large residential development near the corner of Broadway and Main Street in Santa Maria.
Real estate developer The Vernon Group's plan to turn the old Fallas Store downtown into 104 apartments was well-received by Santa Maria's downtown revitalization committee as it moved through the planning phases.
On Feb. 15, the Planning Commission voted 5-0 to approve the project and recommended that the City Council review and approve a Downtown Permit for The Vernon Group.
The building that once housed department store Mervyn's before being occupied by the discount chain Fallas, which closed in April of 2022, would be turned into two stories of mostly studio apartments with lofted bed-space and some additional one-bedroom units. Besides the units themselves, the developer envisions a semi-public courtyard and rooftop community space. The complex will largely be targeted towards young professionals.
Parking for the structure would take over the triangular parking lot that currently hosts Downtown Fridays, but Vernon assured the committee that he'd already discussed it with event promoter Ed Carcarey and that Downtown Fridays will continue.
The Fallas redevelopment project is just one of several that The Vernon Group is working on with the city at Town Center West. Including several city-owned lots, the group is working on developing six major projects that would completely overhaul the area.
The council is also scheduled to hear an update on proposed improvements to the Firefighter's Memorial located at Main and Broadway.
This meeting of the city council is scheduled to take place in the council chambers at 110 E. Cook Street in Santa Maria. The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. and public is able to attend this meeting in person.
If you are unable to attend in person you can watch a livestream of the meeting on the City of Santa Maria's YouTube page, on Comcast Channel 23 or by pre-registering to participate via Zoom.
You can see all of the ways you can view or participate in this meeting and see the full council agenda on the City's website, https://tinyurl.com/2shmy5bm.