The Santa Maria City Council is scheduled to meet on Tuesday evening and it could issue approval for a large residential development near the corner of Broadway and Main Street in Santa Maria. 

Real estate developer The Vernon Group's plan to turn the old Fallas Store downtown into 104 apartments was well-received by Santa Maria's downtown revitalization committee as it moved through the planning phases.

On Feb. 15, the Planning Commission voted 5-0 to approve the project and recommended that the City Council review and approve a Downtown Permit for The Vernon Group. 

Download PDF City of Santa Maria Report on Proposed Heritage Walk Lofts
Download PDF March 07 City Council Agenda
