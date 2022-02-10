Residents in the Santa Maria-Bonita School District are pushing for stronger representation for Indigenous and Hispanic communities on the district board, as officials work to create draft maps for their first-ever by-trustee area election.
The board recently began its transition from an at-large to trustee area-based election system, separating the district into five separate areas to allow the respective population to elect their own trustee representative to the board.
On Wednesday, the board held its second redistricting public hearing to allow community and board members to share feedback with redistricting consultants about communities of interest, or communities that would best be served in the same area due to shared values or characteristics. Those areas will be drawn onto draft maps to be shared with the public.
The district currently has two virtual surveys listed on its website where residents can provide feedback on the redistricting process in English and Spanish. However, Santa Maria resident Janet Rios urged district leaders and school site administrators to provide nondigital opportunities such as on-site suggestion boxes and print copies of district maps for parents to refer to.
"I hope you listen to the members of the community who understand their own community better than any outsider could ever understand. Due to parents’ busy schedules, I hope you will provide diverse methods of providing input," Rios said.
Other residents noted the importance of recognizing the diversity of Indigenous populations in the district, such as variances in dialects of Mixteco spoken by local families as well as other languages such as Triqui.
"As you know, your school district has a high number of Mixteco speakers, however, the language itself has variations that are region-dependent," said resident Sandra Espino, urging the board to look at the various primary languages spoken in the homes of district families. "This data can be key in identifying communities of interest."
Using data from the 2020 census, consultants determined there to be around 108,000 residents within the district's boundaries, including around 45,400 voting-age residents. Over 75% of voting-age residents are also Hispanic. Per the state Voting Rights Act, each of the five district areas must contain as close to an equal amount of residents as possible with room for only a 10% variance. This comes out to around 22,000 residents per district area.
However, as Cooperative Strategies consultant David Lopez noted, the census data often does not illustrate all the diverse communities in the district such as the Mixteco population, since they are enveloped under the Hispanic and Latino category. Therefore, input from community and board members who understand the district's demographics will be crucial to creating representative maps.
"I expect from you as a board, your staff and the community to tell us if there's a community of interest," said David Lopez, a consultant with Cooperative Strategies.
Board members Ricardo Valencia and John Hollinshead also committed to prioritizing district lines that best reflect local communities rather than those that will allow each board member to run for their position in future elections.
"I have no design on trying to preserve any specific boundaries to preserve my seat," Hollinshead said.
Once draft maps are created, they must be posted to the district's website for residents to view. The first hearing regarding draft maps will take place at 6 p.m. Feb. 23, followed by another at 6 p.m. March 9.
Santa Maria-Bonita's board is also holding two special meetings this week to interview and narrow down candidates for the role of superintendent. One final candidate will be selected to move forward between Feb. 14 and 16, followed by the board's approval of a superintendent contract in early March.