Residents stage 'Reopen Lompoc' rally as coronavirus closures continue

Dozens of Lompoc community members gathered at a busy intersection on Saturday for the second "Reopen Lompoc" rally held this month.

The event, according to organizers, was aimed at encouraging city, Santa Barbara County and state officials to loosen the restrictions that were put in place in March in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. It was held near the intersection of North H Street and East Central Avenue.

Many of the attendees held up American flags and signs with messages supporting the reopening of the local economy. Several also wore apparel and waved signs and flags that expressed support for President Donald Trump.

A similar rally was held in Lompoc on May 3.

The events were among several so-called Freedom Rallies that have taken place around the state demanding the government reopen businesses and public facilities to get the economy moving.

+2
'Hanging in there': Lompoc Flower Festival Queen Contest presses on with 8 candidates vying for crown
Local News

'Hanging in there': Lompoc Flower Festival Queen Contest presses on with 8 candidates vying for crown

  • Updated

The 2020 Lompoc Flower Festival Queen Contest is pushing on, despite the Lompoc Valley Festival Association’s decision last month to call off this summer’s Flower Festival. The eight young ladies vying for the queen’s crown have continued to fundraise during the health crisis, and contest organizers have tentatively scheduled a couple of public events to recognize the candidates.

