Residents stage 'Reopen Lompoc' rally as coronavirus closures continue

Dozens of Lompoc community members gathered at a busy intersection on Saturday for the second "Reopen Lompoc" rally held this month.

The event, according to organizers, was aimed at encouraging city, Santa Barbara County and state officials to loosen the restrictions that were put in place in March in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. It was held near the intersection of North H Street and East Central Avenue.

Many of the attendees held up American flags and signs with messages supporting the reopening of the local economy. Several also wore apparel and waved signs and flags that expressed support for President Donald Trump.

A similar rally was held in Lompoc on May 3.

The events were among several so-called Freedom Rallies that have taken place around the state demanding the government reopen businesses and public facilities to get the economy moving.

