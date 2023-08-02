Local residents flocked to the Santa Maria Fairpark for the annual National Night Out event Tuesday.

Members of the public were able to meet law enforcement and firefighting personnel as part of National Night Out, a celebration of police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie that brings police and neighbors together under positive circumstances in cities all across America.

It was the 40th annual National Night Out event.

080123-smt-news-national-night-out-005.jpg
Children pose in armored police gear Tuesday during the 40th annual National Night Out celebration at the Santa Maria Fairpark.

080123-smt-news-national-night-out-004.jpg
Santa Maria Fire Department personnel pass out yellow helmets Tuesday during the 40th annual National Night Out celebration at the Santa Maria Fairpark.
