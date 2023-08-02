Local residents flocked to the Santa Maria Fairpark for the annual National Night Out event Tuesday.
Members of the public were able to meet law enforcement and firefighting personnel as part of National Night Out, a celebration of police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie that brings police and neighbors together under positive circumstances in cities all across America.
It was the 40th annual National Night Out event.
Santa Maria Police Chief Marc Schneider was seen greeting youngsters. Kids were able to see various pieces of equipment used by law enforcement and emergency personnel. Some were even seen trying out tactical vests or getting a feel for a California Highway Patrol motorcycle. The Santa Maria Police Department and Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office mounted patrol officers were also out.
This event was free and offered a way for the community and police agencies to come together — allowing the public to learn more about the law enforcement profession, while meeting the people that serve the community in a wide variety of roles.
For the first time, the Santa Maria Police Department hosted its National Night Out event at the fair park.
The Santa Maria Police Department, Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and People for Leisure and Youth Inc. hosted the event, where a variety of information booths were set up. Additionally, law enforcement, emergency medical response and firefighting vehicles were on display. Tactical gear, games and demonstrations were available for the public to see up close.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
The Lompoc Police Department hosted its own event at Thompson Park and the Lompoc City Fire Department was also at the event, along with a bounce house, arts and crafts and face painting.
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office held its National Night Out event at Seal Fountain in Carpinteria.
National Night Out is usually held on the first Tuesday of August.
It was established in the suburbs of Philadelphia and has been held annually since 1984. In the United States, the event is sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch and it began with neighbors turning on their porch lights and sitting in front of their homes.
The first National Night Out involved 2.5 million residents across 400 communities in 23 states. By 2016, National Night Out involved 38 million residents in 16,000 communities across the United States.
National Night Out celebration draws thousands to Santa Maria Fairpark Tuesday | Photos