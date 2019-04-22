Around 30 people attended a workshop in Guadalupe Monday night to weigh in as the city aims to develop a plan that would make its downtown streets more walkable and bikeable and spur economic development in the area.
Held at the American Legion Post 371, the meeting was preceded by a walk around Guadalupe with members of the consultant team hired to assist in the development of the plan.
The meeting was attended by interim City Administrator Bob Perrault, interim Public Works Director Steve Kahn and Mayor Ariston Julian.
Paul Zykofsky, of the Sacramento-based Local Government Commission, said the goal was to develop “complete streets,” meaning streets that work for cars, pedestrians and bicyclists.
Issues to address included facilities for pedestrians and bicyclists, truck access and circulation.
During the workshop, Zykofsky gave a presentation offering options that could assist in the development of multi-modal streets, including reduced lane widths to encourage slower driving, bulb-outs to improve pedestrian safety, roundabouts to ease traffic circulation and the utilization of unneeded lane space to make room for bike lanes.
On Thursday at 6 p.m., a follow-up meeting with early renderings and street plans will be presented at the American Legion Post 371, 1025 Guadalupe St.
This fall the consultant team plans to hold a community meeting to present the draft plan that would then go to the City Council to be adopted.
Once the plan is complete, it can be used by Guadalupe to apply for grants to help fund construction.
During the meeting, residents largely expressed a desire for downtown streets that would revitalize the downtown area while still retaining a small town character.
One participant said his vision for Guadalupe was, “a safe and walkable community with all its shopping in town.”
“I’d like to see a cohesive community that works and plays together, more stores and opportunities for youth activities,” said Shirley Boydstun, another participant.
Zykofsky said reducing traffic speed was one of the most critical needs to develop streets that can accommodate all of the city’s residents.
“If we want people to be comfortable walking and bicycling, the speed of cars has to come down,” he said. “Speed matters a lot.”