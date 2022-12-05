It could have been called the Parade of Darkness.

Instead of being filled with dazzling lights, floats, music and cheerful celebrants Saturday night, Broadway in Santa Maria carried the usual traffic of those getting off work and a rush of holiday shoppers after the annual Parade of Lights was canceled due to the threat of rain.

Would-be spectators who showed up at the parade route between Stowell Road and Main Street on Saturday night were disappointed and upset, with many complaining because the parade won’t be rescheduled for another night.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

