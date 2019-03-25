Try 3 months for $3

An investigation of the reported sighting in Buellton of a missing Scotsman suspected of faking his own death determined that sighting was not credible, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

On Friday, a Buellton resident was home alone when a man with an "Irish-like accent" stopped by her home offering to do asphalt work, a sheriff's spokesman said. The man became angry and upset after she declined to follow him out to his truck to get a business card and reportedly returned the next day.  

The resident mistakenly believed it was Kim Gordon, who was reported missing by his 17-year-old son on Feb. 25, after failing to return from a swim on Monastery Beach in Carmel. According to the Associated Press, Monterey County sheriff’s investigators began to suspect a hoax after learning Gordon is wanted on 24 counts of rape in his native Scotland

On Monday, a sheriff's spokesman said the resident misidentified the man as Gordon and that the man is actually believed to be running a construction scam on the Central Coast.  

Anyone with information about man who is offering construction services is asked to call 911.

Mathew Burciaga covers education in Santa Maria and the surrounding area for Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Follow him on Twitter @math_burciaga

