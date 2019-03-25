An investigation of the reported sighting in Buellton of a missing Scotsman suspected of faking his own death determined that sighting was not credible, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.
On Friday, a Buellton resident was home alone when a man with an "Irish-like accent" stopped by her home offering to do asphalt work, a sheriff's spokesman said. The man became angry and upset after she declined to follow him out to his truck to get a business card and reportedly returned the next day.
The resident mistakenly believed it was Kim Gordon, who was reported missing by his 17-year-old son on Feb. 25, after failing to return from a swim on Monastery Beach in Carmel. According to the Associated Press, Monterey County sheriff’s investigators began to suspect a hoax after learning Gordon is wanted on 24 counts of rape in his native Scotland
On Monday, a sheriff's spokesman said the resident misidentified the man as Gordon and that the man is actually believed to be running a construction scam on the Central Coast.
Anyone with information about man who is offering construction services is asked to call 911.