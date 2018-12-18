For the second year in a row, a particularly festive home in northwest Lompoc took home the grand prize in the city’s annual holiday decoration contest.
The home located at 1004 Rock Rose Lane was decorated with colorful lighting, including lights that spell out the word “Joy” in the front windows, as well as a rooftop Santa Claus and a front-yard nativity scene. The display led to the home’s repeat performance as champion in the 24th annual contest, which is organized by the Lompoc Beautification & Appearance Commission.
The winners were revealed by a city spokeswoman on Monday. Judging was done Dec. 12 for the contest, which included 18 homes, businesses and a school garden.
Along with the grand prize, the homeowners at 1004 Rock Rose Lane — whose decorations this year are very different than they were for last year's grand-prize winning display — were presented with a $75 award. First place, and $50, went to the Saints Christmas Village at La Purisima Catholic School’s garden, 219 W. Olive Ave.
Two sweepstakes winners were awarded $25 each. They were the homes at 616 N. Tenth St., and at 412 S. Sage St.
Honorable mentions included:
- 1113 W. Cherry Ave.
- 1100 Archer St.
- 1541 Alexander Ave.
- 1137 Jason Drive
- 1205 North G St.
- 824 Cagney Way
- 809 E. Almond Ave.
- 1041 N. Poppy St.
- 621 N. Tenth St.
- 510 North F St.
- 204 S. Rose St.
- 1008 Rock Rose Lane
- Box Shop, 740 North H St.
- O’Cairns Inn & Suites, 940 E. Ocean Ave.