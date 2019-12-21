You are the owner of this article.
Repair work begins on Hwy 154 below Cave fire burn area

Cave fire burn scar above Hwy 154

Workers examine the Cave fire burn scar above Highway 154 where work began Friday to deal with anticipated runoff and erosion.

 Contributed Photo, Caltrans

Caltrans repair work that began Friday on Highway 154 between San Antonio Creek Road and Painted Cave Road to deal with impacts from the Cave fire is expected to continue through the winter months.

Construction crews will create additional catchment structures for roadside ditches downslope of the Cave fire burn scar, where the lack of vegetation will lead to excess runoff and erosion from winter rains.

The work will result in a temporary reduction of the westbound passing lane in that section of the highway from the installation of a concrete K-rail barrier, a Caltrans spokesman said.

Electronic message signs will be posted to advise motorists, the spokesman said, adding that drivers should experience only minor delays.

Granite Construction of Santa Barbara is the contractor for the $1.3 million emergency project.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

