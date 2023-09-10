As the demand for affordable housing increases, real estate scams are increasing nationwide and in Santa Barbara County, according to officials.

Apartment seekers in search for scarce housing in Santa Barbara County are urged by the county Housing and Community Development Division to look for warning signs of a potential rental listing scam. 

Taking extra steps to ensure the legitimacy of a rental listing is critical as scammers become more aggressive in their tactics, officials say.

