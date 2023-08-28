Repairs and renovations to the lower level of the Santa Maria Civic Center parking structure, next to Santa Maria City Hall and the Public Library, will impact the availability of library book drops for the next week.
The construction, which began on Sunday, is scheduled to continue through Saturday, Sept. 2. Access to the Public Library book drops in the structure will be available each day after 6:30 p.m.
Once completed, renovations to the structure will allow walk-up access to the book drops from 6:30 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. each day. Books will still be able to be returned inside the adjacent Public Library during its business hours.