Renovated Russell Park to reopen Saturday in Santa Maria

Santa Maria residents are invited to join members of the Recreation and Parks Department at the reopening of Russell Park on Saturday morning, following a yearlong renovation.

Donuts and coffee will be available for residents taking a stroll through the park, located at 1000 W. Church St., from 9 to 11 a.m.

New and improved amenities include a playground, restrooms, energy-efficient lighting, upgraded granite and concrete paths with increased accessibility, new landscaping and an improved irrigation system, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.

"The reopening of the park will continue to provide much-needed open space and recreational opportunities to this high-density residential neighborhood," he said.

While the majority of the park's new amenities were completed in October, the city delayed the reopening until the winter to allow the reseeded grass to grow properly.

Funding for the project included $625,142 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's Community Development Block Grant and $232,414 from the state's Housing-Related Parks Program.

For more information about the park or project, contact the Recreation and Parks Department at 805 925-0951, ext. 2260.

